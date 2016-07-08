6 reasons why the Spice Girls were the Sex Pistols of the 90s

Although the Sex Pistols existed prior to Malcolm McClaren's involvement, without the punk impresario there would have been no Johnny Rotten, no iconography, ideology or focus. Of course, the Pistols took what McClaren gave them and made merry hell with it - which is exactly how the young women who answered an ad in the back of trade paper The Stage became the Spice Girls. "R. U. 18-23 with the ability to sing/dance? R. U. streetwise, outgoing, ambitious and dedicated?" read the March 1994 callout by Heart Management, who wanted to put together a female equivalent to Take That.

Once the line-up solidified, the band started hassling Heart to give them a contract, which they withheld. Big mistake. When one finally presented itself that December following a successful industry showcase, the band knew they could go it alone. In March 1995, they did a runner from the house Heart were paying for, making off with their early master recordings, including those of Wannabe.

The following Monday, Heart had arranged for the band to begin work in Sheffield with chart-topping pop songwriter and producer Eliot Kennedy. Mel B and Geri drove to Sheffield alone and rifled through the phone book for his number, striking gold with their third call.