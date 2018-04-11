10 mysterious voices heard in songs, explained

Paloma Faith's 2017 album The Architect opens with a spoken voice whose accent is a few thousand miles west of her Hackney home and a few octaves south too. If the biblical tenor of the delivery seems oddly reminiscent of a certain Ezekiel-quoting cinematic gangster, that's because it belongs to actor Samuel L. Jackson.

As Faith explained to HMV: "I'd done some stuff for his charity and he said to me 'I owe you a favour', which I took with a pinch of salt, but he reassured me that he was a man of his word and so I got him to do something for the album."

Though Jackson would nail his part - a poem written by Faith - in 20 minutes, she initially felt some guidance would be appreciated: "He came in," she told the BBC, "and I thought, 'OK, he's an actor.' So I started giving him direction and eventually he said, 'Maybe you've got the wrong guy.' And I was like, 'No, I haven't!'

Later, his manager said to me, 'No one directs him, that's why he was a bit shocked.' Trust me to go and try to direct Samuel L. Jackson!"