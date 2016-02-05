Why Guns N’ Roses shouldn’t be reforming

As recently as 2009, Rose said: "Personally I consider [Slash] a cancer and better removed." So you'd be forgiven for thinking this reunion is just about money. In September 2015, German newspaper Bild reported that lawyers had been sitting on an agreed contract for two years, and Slash's divorce from his now ex-wife Perla was causing a delay. He was, Bild claimed, waiting for proceedings be finalised so that she wouldn't receive 50 per cent of his income from the reunion.

American music industry mag Billboard reported the band could be making as much as $3m per show on their tour, resulting in ticket prices that have been called "outrageous" - $79.50 to $350 for general admission to two Coachella warm-up shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Many ordinary Guns N' Roses fans are being priced out, and there's a wider point here. James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem was forced to explain his band's reformation on Facebook after it was announced they would be co-headlining Coachella after just five years of retirement. We've reached a tipping point - when bands get back together now, it feels like we're being conned.