WATCH // Sink Ya Teeth in session for BBC Music Introducing

Dance music in the early 80s was an exciting, explorative thing, forging a new sound that was simultaneously sparse and ambitious. Sink Ya Teeth not only channel the sound of this precious moment in music's history but also its impact. The result is something that defies easy categorisation, sounding somehow nostalgic and completely fresh at the same time.

They may borrow elements from many different sub-genres, including post-punk, Chicago house, funk groove and disco, to name a few, but the Norwich duo, Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford, have a signature style of their own. Summarised so neatly in their own words, this revolves around "a playfulness that swings effortlessly between groove and gloom".

These are cool, late night songs, built up gradually on minimalistic layers, all of them underpinned by Gemma's relentless, elastic basslines. Maria's vocals are candid and beguiling, inhabiting the perfect amount of space, leading the listener further down an uncertain, exhilarating path. The overall effect, as in If You See Me, makes you feel like you're "speeding down the highway on pure horsepower".

Sink Ya Teeth have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Norfolk and BBC Radio 6 Music's Steve Lamacq.

