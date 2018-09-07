7 musicians who quit social media (and the reasons why)

Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande in second and third place.

Gomez has also expressed reservations about Instagram. As Radio 1 reported, above, the singer and actress was interviewed by Vogue in 2017 and said: "As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about. I always end up feeling like s*** when I look at Instagram. Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit."

Gomez took a short break, then returned. Sort of. Earlier this month, she told Elle: "I'm not on the internet. I haven't been on the internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game."

However, Elle reported that Gomez still updates Instagram from her friend's phone, who has access to her account. But she's careful about her social media use, adding: "The reason why is, it's not real to me. I know my voice is very prominent, but I'm not careless with it. I'm selective. As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two s****. I'm not trying to hide. That's my life. I'm living it the way I want to live it. But it's about making a conscious effort - if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I'll take that time. So I don't have any of it [social media]. I had to make that decision."