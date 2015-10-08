5 essential BBC broadcasts to mark John Lennon at 75

It was 75 years ago on October 9, 2015 that John Lennon was born and almost 35 years since he died on December 8, 1980. The love of his music - with The Beatles and subsequently under his own name - is as strong as it ever was, as is the fascination with his personal story and character. We discuss and reassess Lennon perhaps more than any other figure in the history of popular music, and there's always something new to add. Compiled here, then, is BBC programming aired to mark what would have been his 75th birthday, including a play about his last day, a new radio 'soundscape' and a two-hour documentary on his years in New York.