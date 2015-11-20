10 musical reasons to thank Chris Evans it's Friday

To get things started properly, this is what happens when you turn a song by The Cure into a hoedown in front of Belinda Carlisle and visibly giddy comedians Rob Brydon and Jack Whitehall. As many of the other clips in this collection will prove, some guests are a little unsure where to look when the music starts, but there's none of that here, mainly because the room is full of show-offs, showing off.