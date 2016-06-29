Surprising facts about BBC theme tunes you've heard hundreds of times

Match of the Day's current theme debuted in 1970 (see above) to much controversy: viewers weren't happy with the original tune - Drum Majorette, written by Major Leslie Statham, band leader of the Welsh Guards - being replaced. But it quickly became iconic and is used today largely unchanged from the version writer Barry Stoller recorded in the basement of his house with just two other musicians.

In 2014, as Match of the Day celebrated 50 years on the air, Stoller spoke about his enduring theme for the first time to the BBC and also the Daily Mail. He told the latter that his tune was recorded professionally after it was selected from a list of six, but the demo sounded better and ended up on the programme.

Also, he admitted that he's no football fan: "In general, I'm not really a sports-minded person, but I thought about the crowds, all the thousands and millions of people that go to matches. There's excitement, there's joy, there's a euphoria in the air. It's electrifying and I thought if I can catch that energy - that magic of the people - and get it into the music then that would be it. That's what I wanted to do and somehow it got in there."

Bonus Barry Stoller factoid: he also wrote some of the music used in 1978 horror flick Dawn of the Dead.