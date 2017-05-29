Listen
Tell us your Big Weekend music tastes and we’ll find your new favourite artist

Chances are if you like any of the awesome high-profile acts at Big Weekend you'll also like something from the BBC Introducing stage.

Sure, all the acts on the line are completely and totally unique but we've taken a shot at matching up ones that have similar vibes. So have a go at answering a few questions and we'll try to find you the future headliner you need in your life.

And if the result isn't your cup of tea, well, give that 'Play again' button a click - we've got plenty of excellent under-the-radar artists to go around!

