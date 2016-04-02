A celebration of 'the quiet one' in your favourite bands

It is, as they say, always the quiet ones you should watch out for. Every decent band has a member whose role is to stand slightly out of the spotlight, looking thoughtful while their colleagues wave to the back row. Sometimes they are there to make the more naturally showy members of the group look better, sometimes they're the secret talent and they don't feel the need to point at themselves all the time.

So, to celebrate the return of Pet Shop Boys (who have one of the all time best quiet ones in the form of Chris Lowe) with their new album Super, here's a roundup of some of the best quiet ones in music, starting with the original: