QUIZ: Can you spot these pop stars from their early bios?

When you're an aspiring musician there's usually one thing that features highly on your list of priorities: to stand out from the crowd. And in the Internet era, one important tool at your disposal is the online bio.

BBC Music Introducing turned 10 in 2017 and it got us in a nostalgic mood. After delving into the archives of our Uploader, we've collected the bios of some well-known artists from before they were famous. These artists came to Introducing seeking support and exposure, and along the way they created profiles on the Uploader with these self-penned descriptions.

They range from the prosaic and succinct, to the wacky and (potentially) incriminating. Let's see what you make of them...