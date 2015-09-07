Why Wolf Alice are on the brink of a major breakthrough

As the core of the band is Ellie and Joff's friendship, they often come across as a gang of mates who are game for a laugh and have chanced upon a thrilling fusion of early-90s grunge and the darker, more experimental end of mid-90s British indie rock.

Their radio sessions and interviews often bear this out, with the band being happy to blam out emotive covers of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game, Scissor Sisters' Take Your Mama or even Desire by Years & Years, as if trying to impress some of the cool kids in Year 11 while simultaneously not caring one jot what anyone thinks. Which is just as things should be.