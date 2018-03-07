10 'lost' female musicians who deserve more recognition

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Pauline Oliveros was inspired by "dense and beautiful canopies of sound that came from all of the insects, birds and animals around," as she said in a 2003 American Public Media radio interview, and decided at 16 that she wanted to be a composer.

Studying under Robert Erickson at San Francisco State College, she and her fellow students - including fellow electronic music pioneers Terry Riley and Morton Subotnick - founded the San Francisco Tape Music Cente, a place to experiment with new methods of making electronic music such as tape loop and delay.

In 1965, Oliveros developed the Expanded Instrument System, a system of reel-to-reel tape delays that allowed her to process the sounds of her accordion and then react to them live. She described the EIS as a "time machine" in a 2007 lecture: "What is expanded is temporal - present/past/future is occurring simultaneously with transformations… This situation keeps you busy listening."

The art of listening - of paying attention - became the core of Oliveros's work, explored through "sonic meditations" such as 1969's Teach Yourself to Fly, composed during her professorship at the University of California San Diego. In 1981, tiring of the limitations of academia, she left UCSD to become a full-time composer. In 1988, what would become the Deep Listening Band (Oliveros, Stuart Dempster and Panaiotis) made its debut performance down a 14-foot deep, 2 million-gallon cistern in Fort Worden, Washington, that had a 45-second reverberation.

The experience led Oliveros to coin the term "deep listening" - a way of learning to hear better, both through focused and more open listening. At the age of 74, Oliveros was still weaving, joining the Avatar Orchestra Metaverse, a collaborative group of composers, artists and musicians that performs inside the virtual reality platform Second Life, and she continued composing up until her death in 2016. The Centre for Deep Listening at Renssaeler continues her work.

