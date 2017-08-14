One-hit wonder follow-ups: 6 times it went wrong

The sheer number of artists that have single hits with novelty songs sullies the phrase "one-hit wonder". Me & Mrs Jones was written by Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff (with lyricist Cary Gilbert), sung by Billy Paul, and what a gem it is - unusual in its subject matter (it concerns an extra-marital affair), but full of passion and yearning. For Billy, it was the perfect vehicle for his exquisite, jazzy voice and he duly took it to the top of the US charts in October 1972 after many years of trying to make it. He was in his late-30s at the time, and surely this was it: Gamble and Huff, who also ran his label - Philadelphia International Records, legendary pioneers of what became known as 'The Sound of Philadelphia' - would simply write him more ballads with crossover appeal and the hits would keep coming.

It didn't quite work out like that. Me & Mrs Jones wasn't just a breakthrough for Billy - it put Philadelphia International Records (PIR) on the map, right at the time when African-American labels had become highly politicised. Marvin Gaye's What's Going On had come out on Motown the year before, Stax Records had hosted Wattstax in August 1972 (a benefit concert to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Watts riots in Los Angeles) and PIR wanted to contribute to the debate. For a follow-up single, Billy was told to release a protest song, Am I Black Enough for You? - an even better track than Me & Mrs Jones, but disastrous for Billy's career.

"People weren't ready for that kind of a song after the pop success of Mrs Jones," he said in 1977. "They were looking for a sequel or at least something that wasn't provocative... I was 100 per cent against it and history has proven me right."

It flopped, only reaching No.79, but Billy later came to terms with his label's decision, acknowledging Am I Black Enough for You?'s significance in the wider canon of African-American music - it's now considered a classic.