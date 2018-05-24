9 must see artists from Friday at The Biggest Weekend!

Friday 25th May is the first day of The Biggest Weekend and to kick things off, we've selected a few top artists that HAVE to be seen LIVE...
As well as this lot we'll be streaming all stages LIVE from all four locations across the weekend!
You'll be able to watch all of the action, every day right here on the Biggest Weekend website...
Streams start at:
- 13:00 on Friday
- 12:00 on Saturday
- 12:00 on Sunday
- 14:00 on Monday
Orbital / Belfast - Main Stage / 21:10
Catch the chiming sonic landscapes and stuttering beats of Orbital live from The Biggest Weekend via our live stream at 21:10 on Friday 25th May and watch the rejuvenated Hartnoll brothers as they prepare to hunch over their equipment, wave their iconic torch glasses and bring awe and amazement to Belfast yet again!
Father John Misty and the Ulster Orchestra / Belfast - Main Stage / 13:00
Father John Misty will be kicking off The Biggest Weekend in Belfast on Friday 25th May where you'll be able to listen in on all the action live on 6 Music with Radcliffe and Maconie from 13.00 and watch online via our live stream right here on the Biggest Weekend website...
Mark and Stuart will also be joined by Lykke Li and Public Service Broadcasting before they take to the stage!
Nigel Kennedy and the BBC SSO / Perth - Main Stage / 21:00
Prepare to be blown away by Nigel Kennedy who will surely be shredding the violin like no one else can! Joined by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, the classical-punk will be live on the main stage in Perth from 21:00 on Friday 25th May.
Beck / Belfast - Main Stage / 19:40
Beck's set will be coming to you LIVE from the 6 Music-curated, Belfast-based opening night of The Biggest Weekend!
He'll be on stage at 19.40 so be sure to have your laptops, phones and tablets at the ready in time for our live stream!
Jamie Cullum / Perth - Main Stage / 17:20
Everyone's favourite jazzer Jamie Cullum will be hitting the main stage in Perth at 17:20 on Friday 25th May.
Courtney Barnett / Belfast - Main Stage / 16:20
Not to be missed! Deadpan indie perfection all the way from Oz! Courtney Barnett will be LIVE on 6 Music's main stage in Belfast at 16:20 on Friday May 25th!
Manic Street Preachers / Belfast - Main Stage / 18:20
Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers will be hitting the main stage in Belfast at 18:20 on Friday 25th May! With such an impressive back catalogue of amazing tunes that defined the 90s for so many of us, who knows what their set list might include?!
*update* - unfortunately due to a serious family illness Nicky Wire will be unable to perform with the Manics in Belfast, they will instead play with a stand in bass player.
Touts / Belfast - 6 Music Recommends Stage / 14:15
Fresh from BBC Music at SXSW, homegrown Northern Irish rockers Touts are bound to blow you away on Friday! They play 6 Music's Recommends Stage at 14:15!
Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber with Mica Paris and Michael Xavier / Perth - Main Stage / 16:10
In honour of the legend that is Andrew Lloyd Webber, we'll be live from the main stage in Perth at 16:10 on Friday 25th May where you'll be able to catch Mica Paris and Michael Xavier paying tribute to the king of musical theatre!
Tune in to all the action from the comfort of your own home by visit the Biggest Weekend homepage where we'll be streaming the concert LIVE from Perth!