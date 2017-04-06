8 awkward times musicians forgot something massive

Ed Sheeran has written so many hits, some are bound to be more memorable for him than others. But he's only had one chart-topper behind his own back. For example, one of his unused demos was a sweet, slow tune that he put aside and promptly forgot. It ended up in Diplo's hands, and the next thing Ed knew, there's a huge hit track by Major Lazer called Cold Water, Justin Bieber is singing it, and it's got his name in the credits.

He explained his confusion to MTV: "I didn't know that track existed, like I kept getting emails from Diplo being just like, 'Oh I've found your track Cold Water, can I do something with it?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about, mate? I don't have a track called Cold Water!' And then he'd be like, 'Yeah, we've got Justin Bieber on the song, do you mind if we release it?' And I'm like, 'Mate, I don't know what you're talking about!'

"It came out, but the the song I did was really, really slow... They sped it up... and made it a thing. I was very pleasantly surprised that that came out and was a No.1, 'cause I didn't remember writing it."