10 long-awaited albums that will be the soundtrack of 2019

Since Zara Larsson released her second album So Good in 2017, she appears to have suffered something of a loss of confidence about following it up. So much so, in fact, she put up an Instagram Story in which she revealed why the release date has been delayed, and it appears to have more to do with an eagerness to get everything just so - songs have been recorded, stuff is definitely happening - than a fit of pop star pique:

"I'm really anxious about my music because I want it to be perfect for you... the production just isn't there 100 percent and I don't want to release anything half-assed... The more I wait, the more pressure I put on myself and it's making it harder to release something because now my expectations of myself are so high and I know the other expectations of me are high, too. My worst nightmare isn't that the radio wont pick it up or that it won't sell like a million pure copies, it's the fact that I'm so scared about you guys, my fans, not liking it."

Thankfully, the first single Ruin My Life has been received very well, which bodes well for the album coming pretty soon. Details are pretty sketchy, but she did confirm back in June that there are no special guests (as yet), but she does appear on a song called Now You're Gone by Tom Walker, on his debut album What a Time to Be Alive, which comes out on January 25.

Release date: TBC