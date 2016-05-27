7 of the most awkward music fails at major sporting events

There could be a message here: don't mess with The Star-Spangled Banner, America's national anthem. Hendrix did at Woodstock in 1969, to much subsequent controversy, but he was only following in the footsteps of José Feliciano, who had performed a folk version at the baseball World Series a year before - to boos and then bans from being played by some radio stations.

"Back then, when the anthem was done at ball games, people couldn't wait for it to be over," he told the Guardian. "And I wanted to make a difference. I wanted people to sit up, and take notice and respect this song. And I was very shocked that I was booed. I really didn't know what was going on. I felt, 'God, what have I done wrong?' All I was trying to do was create a soulful rendition. I never in my wildest dreams thought I was going to have the country against me, radio stations stop playing me."

Proving, though, that blunders can lead to wonderful things, he added: "In part, it was good because I ended up meeting my wife due to it. She couldn't understand the injustice of it all and started a fan club. And I was very touched by the fact that somebody, who I didn't even know, was defending me. We met, fell in love and the rest is history."

Also, Feliciano's version of The Star-Spangled Banner is now considered a classic, as is Hendrix's. Fails? Not at all. And everyone now knows who Karen Harding is.