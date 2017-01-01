Here’s to another year - 2017 from BBC Music

2017 is shaping up to be a big one for BBC Music - with fantastic live performances and more music highlights coming up across BBC TV, radio, online, red button and sometimes on all of them at once!
Here's just some of what we've got in store...
JANUARY
BBC Music's year kicks off in fine style with the annual Sound Of... poll charting the hottest new acts for the year ahead.
BBC Two, BBC Four and 6 Music will also be remembering the iconic David Bowie with a series of programmes around the 70th anniversary of his birth and also of his sad death last year.
January Highlights:
- BBC Music Sound of 2017
- Radio 1's Future Festival
- BBC Music Remembers David Bowie
- 6 Music Indie Venues Tour
- BBC Music at Celtic Connections
FEBRUARY
Asian Network returns to the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith with another stellar line-up of the biggest UK and international names in Asian music (and beyond).
Meanwhile Radio 1Xtra bring you a slice of musical sunshine as they head back to Jamaica for some more dancehall beats, and Radio 2's Jo Whiley will be live backstage at the Brit Awards.
February Highlights:
- Asian Network Live
- Radio 1Xtra in Jamaica
- Radio 2 Backstage from the Brit Awards
MARCH
March brings the return of 6 Music's annual festival, presenting music, arts and culture including some of the best acts from 6 Music's playlist.
We're also heading Stateside to bring you selected cuts from renowned music festival South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, whilst Radio 2 has the sound of US Country back in the UK - live from The O2 in London.
March Highlights:
- 6 Music Festival
- BBC Music My Generation - 1990s
- BBC Music at SXSW
- Radio 2 at Country 2 Country
APRIL
BBC Two's flagship live music show Later... with Jools Holland reaches yet another landmark in April, as it marks its 50th series. Expect more fantastic music from across the globe including big stars and brand new acts.
Meanwhile Radio 2 mixes it up with the big stars from the world of folk at the Folk Awards, up-and-coming musicians competing for the Young Brass Awards and coverage of the prestigious Cheltenham Jazz Festival.
April Highlights:
- BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards
- BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Award
- Radio 2 at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival
- Later... with Jools Holland Series 50 (BBC Two in April & May)
- Record Store Day in association with BBC Music
MAY
Every year Radio 1 brings some of the biggest names in the world together for a huge weekend festival. The last few years have seen the likes of Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters and Florence & The Machine all take the stage.
Plus there's all the glitz, glamour and fun of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place this year in Kiev, Ukraine.
May Highlights:
- Radio 1's Big Weekend
- Eurovision
- BBC Music at the Great Escape Festival
JUNE
Glastonbury Festival is always right at the heart of the music year, and with Radiohead already confirmed as headliners, 2017 is going to be no exception, as the BBC brings you full live coverage of over 100 acts across three days.
We're also celebrating the joy of music with BBC Music Day - your chance to get involved with concerts and events, big and small, right across the UK.
June Highlights:
- BBC Music Day
- BBC Cardiff Singer of the World
- BBC Music at Glastonbury Festival
- 6 Music Recommends
JULY
The utterly unique and wonderful BBC Proms kicks off a 123rd season in July and as ever you can expect over 100 breathtaking concerts and events showcasing the best in classical music and beyond.
Further afield, we'll also be at the Montreal Jazz Festival, whilst Radio 3 and 6 Music head to WOMAD for the best in world music.
July Highlights:
- BBC Proms Season (July to September)
- BBC Radio 3 and 6 Music at WOMAD Festival
- Montreal Jazz Festival
- BBC Music at Latitude
AUGUST
Radio 1 returns to the White Isle for another fantastic weekend of music and sunshine sounds live from some of the world's best club venues.
Closer to home, we'll be bringing you all the best action from Reading + Leeds Festival and 1Xtra will be turning up the sound-systems of Notting Hill Carnival.
August Highlights:
- Radio 1 in Ibiza
- Reading + Leeds Festival
- Radio 1Xtra at Notting Hill Carnival
SEPTEMBER
Radio 2 takes centre-stage in London's Hyde Park in September, with a stellar line-up guaranteed: who will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Elton John, Rod Stewart and Jeff Lynne's ELO?
The night before that is the national cultural institution of Last Night of the Proms, live from the Royal Albert Hall, plus simultaneous Proms in the Park right across the nations of the UK.
September Highlights:
- Last Night of the Proms & BBC Proms in the Park
- Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
- Radio 1 Live Lounge Month
OCTOBER
Some of the biggest pop sensations in the world will be on the bill when Radio 1's scream-fest returns in October.
There will also be more great music on BBC Two across September and October, as Jools Holland welcomes more of the brightest and best talents into the Later... studio.
October Highlights:
- Radio 1's Teen Awards
- Later... with Jools Holland Series 51 (BBC Two in September and October)
NOVEMBER
1Xtra will be visiting another city with arena-filling sounds in November, whilst Radio 2 heads across the ponds with coverage from the Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
6 Music has its now annual tradition as they encourage you to show your love for music by celebrating "Wear Your Old Band T-Shirt To Work Day" - which probably needs no further explanation!
November Highlights:
- Radio 1Xtra Live
- Radio 2 at the Country Music Awards
- 6 Music's Wear Your Old Band T-Shirt To Work Day
- 6 Music Recommends Albums of the Year
DECEMBER
2017 ends with a bang as the BBC Music Awards celebrates all the best bits - expect big name performances and some of the brightest music stars of the year.
There's also the usual seasonal favourites with two special editions of Top of the Pops plus Jools Holland seeing in 2018 in style with his annual Hootenanny shindig on BBC Two.
December Highlights:
- BBC Music Awards
- Christmas & New Year's Eve Top Of The Pops
- Jools' Annual Hootenanny (BBC Two on New Year's Eve)