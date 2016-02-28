The 10 secrets of a perfect album

Making an album isn't just a question of getting together a bunch of songs, whacking them out as painlessly as possible and hoping for the best. There are all sorts of potential hazards along the way that can turn a would-be masterpiece into a tin-eared mantelpiece.

So, with the benefit of Radio 4's Mastertapes archive of interviews - each one a two-sided delight in which an artist discusses a key album in their career - here are 10 things that have helped, during the creation of some of the best albums in music history: