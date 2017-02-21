A new BBC Introducing Uploader is on the way!

Thanks for visiting BBC Introducing to upload your music. From 09:00 on Wednesday 22 February the BBC Introducing Uploader will be unavailable, but don't worry, from around midday on Thursday 23 February you'll once again be able to send us your tracks via a shiny new Uploader, which we're launching to mark the 10th year of BBC Introducing.

The current site will be offline so we can migrate all the data and music to the new version, making sure every registered artist can pick up where they left off and continue sending us their music. Once the new BBC Introducing Uploader is online you'll notice some changes and new features, these will improve the process for you and make it easier for BBC radio teams to discover your tracks, mixes or compositions.

The new BBC Introducing Uploader will be online from Thursday 23 February at midday.

