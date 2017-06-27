Hardcore at Glastonbury 2017: the chaos and passion in pictures

For hardcore music fans, 2017 was a milestone in the history of Glastonbury, as the festival embraced grindcore, anarcho-punk and heavy metal with a dedicated line-up in the legendary nightspot of Shangri-La.

Curated by Nottingham's Earache Records, a brand new stage was unveiled for the occasion: the Earache Express. A fitting title for a venue made from an old London tube carriage (the Victoria line, to be precise), into which bands and fans both squeezed, engulfed by headsplitting volumes and thrilling chaos. Destination: hardcore. Please mind the gap.