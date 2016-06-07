28 BBC Introducing bands to discover at Glastonbury 2016

"Saint Sister are that rare thing - a genuinely unique prospect but with huge, broad appeal. Morgan and Gemma are endlessly creative types with captivating stories to tell - but they also have the all important knack for a subtle hooks and memorable chorus. It’s no wonder their brand of trippy folk music is in such demand - and that numerous shows of note have been well received - their debut EP is a gentle triumph and onstage they’re hypnotic and charming."

Jimmy Devlin, Across The Line (BBC Introducing in Northern Ireland)