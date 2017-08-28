The inspirational real-life stories of seven Chineke! musicians

"I took up the double bass in my last year of school after this devastating knee injury ruined my sprinting career. I was doing 11:8 seconds for the 100 metres. And I was 17 then, so I was definitely heading for the Montreal Olympics [three years later in 1976].

"I was in hospital for two weeks and the day I limped back into school, the head of music came up to me and said, 'Chi-chi, you're probably the most musically gifted person in the school, but you're the only one who doesn't play in an orchestra. We think that if you took up a very unpopular instrument, you could have a career.' And he led me to this room where they had two double basses and that changed my life.

"I do have to thank [politician] Ed Vaizey for me starting Chineke! in a way. He said to me, 'Why is it only you that we ever see on stage?' and it took me a while to realise he meant musicians of colour. He planted the seed in my head.

"I went to see the Kinshasa Symphony [at the Southbank Centre in London, 2014] and seeing people's faces looking bemused, or with incredulity, I thought, 'No, this is wrong. This is the 21st century. It shouldn't be a novelty that this is one person of colour on stage playing Beethoven.' And, as I walked back to Waterloo station, I looked to my right and left and thought, 'I should do this.'

"I can't tell you what piece I'm most looking forward to at the Prom, but we're playing some George Walker. He's incredible - the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music. He went to Oberlin College in Ohio, the only black student in his time and he was segregated because of it. They all lived in dorms together, but he wasn't allowed to live with them. It's painful. It's been his lifetime's dream to have a piece at the Proms and I've managed to raise funds for him to come, but unfortunately one of his legs is playing up and his doctor said no."