10 huge performances to come on Sunday at The Biggest Weekend

After a huge Saturday that saw Ed Sheeran kicking things off, Biggest Weekend will be just as exciting and jam-packed for its Sunday leg.

The second Gallagher brother to grace the stage this weekend, Liam plays Radio 2's Main Stage in Coventry, while Florence +The Machine and Taylor Swift top the bill over in Swansea.

You can watch live streams all day, beginning at midday, and catch up with all the action here on The Biggest Weekend site.

The Biggest Weekend - How To Watch and Listen

Here's what you can look forward to...