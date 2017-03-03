10 great songs that got away with meaningless lyrics

"Words," as the pop poet and philosopher FR David once observed, "don't come easy," and that's a problem songwriters have had to battle with since the dawn of music. How to say the thing you're trying to get across in a way that doesn't sound either too clever, or not clever enough; how to express the inexpressible using tools that were chiefly designed to give directions.

Or to put it another way, the main business of songwriters is to try and capture the lightning of emotional states in a musical bottle and thankfully, that sort of thing doesn't require much in the way of explanation. In fact, it is often better to hint or point in the right direction with a well-chosen "la la" or "na na" than it is to spend too long worrying about the right sort of poetic imagery. Here are 10 songs that learned this lesson well.