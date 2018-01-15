Pop stars as novelists - 5 books critics rated, 5 they slated

If, as the saying goes, we all have a book in us, then songwriters - who understand rhythm and structure - should find writing fiction fabulously easy.

In reality, though, many a rock and pop star has walked the well-trodden memoir path with ease, but the fiction fairway is strewn with casualties. Could it be that creating a self-contained world in song is a very different discipline to magicking up a whole universe full of characters and plots in an 80,000 word novel?

A select few have succeeded, as we'll see, but others should have perhaps heeded the words of the late, great public intellectual Christopher Hitchens when he said: "Everyone has a book inside them, which is exactly where I think it should in most cases remain."