7 life hacks for problems only pop stars have

Bill Gibbons of ZZ Top has to be one of the most instantly recognisable of rock stars, thanks to his extravagant beard, but this did not put him off travelling to one of his own gigs on the London Underground in 2009, although his trip to Wembley Arena didn't go entirely to plan, as he explained to BBC News: "Being the consummate tourist, I wanted to ride the Tube. Someone said, 'You know it may not be that bad of an idea because travel in London has not been known for its expedient way to get from A to B.' And off I went - it's only a block from the hotel down to the station, and no sooner had I bought the ticket the agent informed me that the Circle Line had broken down."

He then had to take a bus to a different Tube station along with everyone else heading out there to see him perform: "There was a guy on the route that was checking me out and it was getting a little edgy, and then I realised that he was looking at a ZZ Top concert ticket for the Wembley show."

When asked if he'd do it again, he replied, "Well, I may in the future. I beat my partners by 45 minutes."