8 of the craziest custom guitars

Probably one of the best-known, heaviest and most ludicrous-looking of custom guitars, the Quint Neck was built for Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen in 1981. "Back at shows in the late-70s and early-80s," he told Guitar Aficionado, "I used to stack up as many as five guitars for my guitar solo. I'd play one for a little bit, then throw it away and play the one hanging underneath it."

For a more efficient, and frankly flashier solo, Nielsen asked the manufacturer of the last guitar in the pile, Hamer, to make a beast that combined them all. "The original concept was to have a six-neck that spun like a roulette wheel, so that I could play one neck and then rotate to the next," he said. "But then I decided to go with something more conservative - five necks in a row!"

Hamer founder Frank Untermeyer recalled the wiring job as a "huge pain", adding, "Rick's out of his mind, but in a wonderful way."