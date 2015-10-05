Longing for The Weeknd? Step this way

Back in 2012, it was all so different. The Weeknd was a rising star from Toronto who'd adopted his Google-proof name to avoid complaints from the Canadian band The Weekend, and whose mixtapes had gained a huge audience, despite his low-key profile in the media. This all changed after Drake offered his support, thanks in no small part to his immaculate and sobbing Michael Jackson-ish voice.

He came over for his first performance on Later, and gave Zane Lowe a special four-song session to coincide with his nomination in the BBC's Sound of 2013 poll.

Needless to say, it was hair-raising stuff.