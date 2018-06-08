10 artists who hate their biggest hit

Pop stars can sometimes have a strained relationship with the songs that appear to define them. Many's the poetic genius who threw together a daft song for a laugh in a few heated moments, only to discover that their audience will not leave a venue unless it has been played in full.

Van Morrison is not overfond of Brown Eyed Girl, Berlin broke up over the success of their Top Gun theme Take My Breath Away (the only song of theirs anyone really knows now), and Kurt Cobain grew weary of blamming out Smells Like Teen Spirit for an audience that, he felt, were no longer his kind of people.

Here are some other stars who grew to dislike one key song in their repertoire.