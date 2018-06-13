10 of the strangest alternative uses for pop songs

We’re all familiar with the stories about alleged backmasked Satanic tributes and hidden codes in music. But songs can also conceal much more important messages.

In 2010, Colombia’s Farc guerrilla group were holding hostages in their jungle bases. Desperate to get word through to his captured men that help was on the way in the form of commando raids, Colonel Jose Espejo tasked ad executive Juan Carlos Ortiz (who had been driven out of the country by Farc) with crafting a message sure to get through to the soldiers but remain unnoticed by their captors.

As reported by The Verge, Ortiz’s team hit on the idea of hiding a Morse code message in a hit song, Mejores Dias (Better Days), performed by session musicians Natalia Guiterrez Y Angelo. The lyrics relate to the hostages’ situation: "In the middle of the night / Thinking about what I love the most / Although I'm tied up and alone I feel as if I'm by your side / Listen to this message brother”. After that last line, a subtle Morse message camouflaged among the other instruments beeps out "19 people rescued. You’re next. Don’t lose hope." The song was added to state radio playlists, and the message got through, directly leading to the rescue of some of the hostages. The last were released in 2012, and in 2016 Farc signed a peace deal with the government, ending 52 years of war.

Songs have also been used to identify numbers stations – stations set up specifically to broadcast coded messages to intelligence agents operating in foreign countries. One of the most famous British numbers stations, the Lincolnshire Poacher, was named for the short bursts of an English folk song transmitted between the number sequences to identify the station. Other stations have used the same identifying tactic, including a station believed to be Egyptian that could be recognised by Jean Michel Jarre's Magnetic Fields Part 1.