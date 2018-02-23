7 hilariously cheesy songs released by former Radio 1 DJs

Given that their job is to play pop music and enthuse about how wonderful it is, it's no surprise that Radio 1 presenters have had a go at making their own records down the years.

Some have made serious attempts to translate a broadcasting career into pop stardom, while others, like Nicky Campbell, have maintained an active, but discreet involvement in the creation of music. And then there are the spoofers, such as Chris Moyles and Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley's comedy duo The Shirehorses, who released albums of contemporary pop songs that were given alternative lyrics, just like The Barron Knights used to do.

But if there's a common thread, it's a kind of musical carpe diem, in which radio presenters put out records to try and capitalise on a perfect moment - a catchphrase, a popular idea on air - and turn it into pop gold. Or unadulterated cheese.