Introducing

The best brand new artists to see at Reading + Leeds Festival 2018

Related Links

It's that time of the year again! Reading + Leeds Festival is just round the corner and that can only mean one thing: some of the finest new music being championed on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

In the words of the legendary Huw Stephens: “Playing at Reading + Leeds is a huge deal for everyone. The BBC Music Introducing stage is a platform for new artists, so to play it during the weekend stays with the bands forever. This year is promising to be another great one!”

If you're going to be at the festival, here are the 23 upcoming artists you should know about (particularly if you want to show off to your mates about your cutting edge music knowledge)...

[Note: all dates are for Reading Festival]

Related Links

|| FRIDAY 24 AUGUST ||

THE BLINDERS

[WATCH] The Blinders in session at Maida Vale
[WATCH] The Blinders in session at Maida Vale

The facts:

  • The Blinders are Thomas, Charlie and Matt from Doncaster via Manchester
  • They are influenced by Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kanye West and The Wytches
  • They'e been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield and in Manchester, plus Huw Stephens has been giving them love on Radio 1
  • The band’s debut album, Columbia, is out in September

Track to listen to:

[WATCH] The Blinders in session at Maida Vale
[WATCH] The Blinders in session at Maida Vale

FIZZY BLOOD

[LISTEN in full] Fizzy Blood - Pink Magic
[LISTEN in full] Fizzy Blood - Pink Magic

The facts:

  • Fizzy Blood are Leeds rockers Benji, Paul, Ciaran, Tim and Jake
  • They have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield
  • They have been compared to Pulled Apart By Horses and Queens of The Stone Age
  • Their track Pink Magic was Introducing track of the week on Radio 1
  • Daniel P Carter is a big fan!

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN in full] Fizzy Blood - Pink Magic
[LISTEN in full] Fizzy Blood - Pink Magic

BEACH RIOT

The facts:

  • Beach Riot are Rory, Cami, Jim and Jonny from Brighton
  • They have been championed by BBC Music Introducing in The South
  • They describe their sound as "hooky catchy fuzzy noise"
  • The band take influence from Queens Of The Stone Age and Nirvana

Track to listen to:

MALIKA

[LISTEN] Malika - I Live
[LISTEN] Malika - I Live
[LISTEN in full] Malika - I Live
[LISTEN in full] Malika - I Live

The facts:

  • Malika is an RnB artist from Hemel Hempstead
  • She has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks since 2016
  • Her track I Live was Introducing track of the week on 1Xtra this year
  • She has previously worked with Snakehips and features on their track Falling
  • She is influenced by Brandy and Mary J Blige

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN in full] Malika - I Live
[LISTEN in full] Malika - I Live

THE BASKERVILLES

The facts:

  • The Baskervilles are a four-piece indie-rock band hailing from Ipswich, Suffolk
  • They are James, Blair, Callum and Aaron
  • They draw influences from rock, indie and hip hop, citing Arctic Monkeys and The Libertines as inspiration
  • The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk since 2015

Track to listen to:

STEREO HONEY

[LISTEN in full] Stereo Honey - What Makes A Man
[LISTEN in full] Stereo Honey - What Makes A Man

The facts:

  • Stereo Honey are a four-piece band from London
  • They first uploaded to Introducing in January 2017, gaining support from the folks at BBC Music Introducing in London
  • The band are inspired by Leonard Cohen, Simon and Garfunkel and Roy Orbison
  • Their track What Makes A Man was Introducing track of the week on Radio 1
  • Annie Mac made them one of her ‘New Names’ last year

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN in full] Stereo Honey - What Makes A Man
[LISTEN in full] Stereo Honey - What Makes A Man

LITANY

The facts:

  • Litany are Jake (production) and Beth (vocals) from Harrogate
  • They met at school aged 13 and became firm friends after competing in an ill-fated talent show together
  • The duo are influenced by Blood Orange, Jessie Ware, Beach House and Jai Paul
  • They have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in York and North Yorkshire since 2014

Track to listen to:

SUN ARCANA

The facts:

  • Sun Arcana are an alternative rock band from Essex
  • They are Tom, Ryan, Harry and Jules, and are influenced by Muse, Royal Blood, Bring Me The Horizon and Paramore
  • The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Essex
  • They are currently working on their debut album

Track to listen to:

|| SATURDAY 25 AUGUST ||

BESSIE TURNER

[WATCH] Bessie Turner in session at Maida Vale
[WATCH] Bessie Turner in session at Maida Vale

The facts:

Track to listen to:

[WATCH] Bessie Turner in session at Maida Vale
[WATCH] Bessie Turner in session at Maida Vale

YIZZY

[WATCH] Yizzy - Steppin / Do You Wanna (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
[WATCH] Yizzy - Steppin / Do You Wanna (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)

The facts:

  • Yizzy is an 18-year-old rapper from Lewisham, south east London
  • Last year Yizzy won the Future Fund, a grant supported by BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation
  • He performed at O2 Brixton Academy alongside Nao, George Ezra and Blossoms at BBC Music Introducing Live last year
  • He is influenced by Griminal, Devlin, Ghetts and Bugzy Malone
  • DJ Target is a big supporter of Yizzy on 1Xtra
  • His track Parental Guidance was Introducing track of the week on 1Xtra

Track to listen to:

[WATCH] Yizzy - Steppin / Do You Wanna (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
[WATCH] Yizzy - Steppin / Do You Wanna (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)

THE DUNTS

The facts:

  • The Dunts are a high octane punk/indie band from Glasgow
  • They are Rab, David, Colin and Kyle
  • They have been supported by Vic Galloway on BBC Music Introducing in Scotland since 2017
  • The band is inspired by Arctic Monkeys, The Frights and The Strokes
  • They were also previously Huw Stephens' Introducing Tip of the Week

Track to listen to:

SKINNY PELEMBE

The facts:

Track to listen to:

NONAMEDISCIPLE

The facts:

  • Nonamedisciple is a conscious, soulful rapper and singer
  • Alongside making music, she is training to become a pastor
  • Her lyrics discuss ethical and moral issues that aim to uplift and educate her listeners
  • She draws inspiration from Erykah Badu, Brandy, A Tribe Called Quest and Queen Latifah
  • She has been supported by Linda Serck at BBC Music Introducing in Berkshire and Lily Allen tweeted that she thinks she’ll be the next big artist
  • 1Xtra’s Semtex is also a big fan of her

DYLAN CARTLIDGE

The facts:

  • Dylan Cartlidge is a singer, MC and multi-instrumentalist from Middlesborough
  • He uniquely blends hip hop and indie
  • He describes his sounds as “Outkast meets Beck but with a distinctively British slant that harks back to Jamie T’s finest"
  • He’s been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Teesside since 2017
  • Huw Stephens previously made his track Scratch, Sniff his Introducing tip of the week!

Track to listen to:

SIT DOWN

The facts:

  • Sit Down are Brighton duo Greg and Katie
  • They formed the band in late 2016 after a stint living in New York City
  • The duo are inspired by a DIY punk ethos and strong rebellious women, such as The Kills and Deap Vally
  • They have been supported by Melita Dennett from BBC Music Introducing in The South

Track to listen to:

|| SUNDAY 26 AUGUST ||

SPORTS TEAM

The facts:

  • Sports Team are Alex, Rob, Ollie, Henry, Al, and Ben
  • They all met whilst studying at Cambridge
  • They draw inspiration from 90s post punk bands such as The Family Cat and Pavement
  • They have been championed by Abbie McCarthy on BBC Music Introducing in Kent

Track to listen to:

PIZZAGIRL

The facts:

  • Pizzagirl is the solo project of Liverpool-based musician Liam Brown
  • Pizzagirl’s music ranges from quirky, ironic, 80s pop to dark electronica
  • He writes, records and produces all of his music and visuals from "his little bedroom"
  • He has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Merseyside
  • He was named one of Annie Mac’s New Names back in May this year

Track to listen to:

LADY BIRD

[LISTEN in full] Lady Bird - Spoons
[LISTEN in full] Lady Bird - Spoons

The facts:

  • Lady Bird are a punk trio from Tunbridge Wells
  • They are Don, Alex and Joe
  • They’ve recorded a Maida Vale session for Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 and been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Kent
  • Their track Spoons was Introducing Track Of The Week on the Radio 1 playlist
  • The band released their debut EP on Slaves’ label, Girl Fight Records

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN in full] Lady Bird - Spoons
[LISTEN in full] Lady Bird - Spoons

THE SCRUFF

[LISTEN in full] The Scruff - Her
[LISTEN in full] The Scruff - Her

The facts:

  • The Scruff are a four-piece band from Bedford
  • They describe themselves as “boisterous guitar-fronted pop”
  • Their track Her was Introducing track of the week on Radio 1
  • The band are inspired by The Libertines and Weezer, Notorious B.I.G. and Muddy Waters
  • They have previously supported Pete Doherty on tour
  • They have been championed by BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks since 2016

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN in full] The Scruff - Her
[LISTEN in full] The Scruff - Her

VALERAS

[LISTEN] VALERAS frontwoman Rose on the band's new name
[LISTEN] VALERAS frontwoman Rose on the band's new name

The facts:

  • Valeras are a five-piece rock band from Reading
  • They are Rose, George, Max, Cat and Katie
  • They were formerly known as Area 52
  • They are influenced by Wolf Alice, Tame Impala, Foals, Solange, Black Sabbath and James Brown
  • The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Berkshire since 2015

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN] VALERAS frontwoman Rose on the band's new name
[LISTEN] VALERAS frontwoman Rose on the band's new name

TIANA MAJOR9

[LISTEN in full] Tiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break)
[LISTEN in full] Tiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break)

The facts:

  • Tiana Major9 is a jazz artist from London
  • She grew up on a musical diet of RnB, hip hop and gospel
  • She has supported Ray BLK and Ella Eyre
  • Tiana is influenced by Amy Winehouse, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu
  • She has played the Introducing showcase gig at The Lexington and her track Levee (Let It Break) was Introducing track of the week on 1Xtra

Track to listen to:

[LISTEN in full] Tiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break)
[LISTEN in full] Tiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break)

BETH THORNTON

The facts:

  • Beth Thornton is a pop artist from Oxford
  • She has been singing and playing in bands since she was 13 years old
  • In 2017, Beth opened for Bon Jovi in Toronto!
  • Beth is currently writing with various producers in London and LA

Track to listen to:

OCTOBER DRIFT

October Drift - All Broken Down (Live for BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall)
October Drift - All Broken Down (Live for BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall)

The facts:

  • October Drift are Kiran, Chris, Alex and Daniel from Taunton, Devon
  • They have been described as "sugar coated power-rock"
  • They have previously played at BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, The Great Escape and a slot on The John Peel Stage at Glastonbury Festival
  • The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall since 2015

Track to listen to:

October Drift - All Broken Down (Live for BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall)
October Drift - All Broken Down (Live for BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall)

Related Links

More Articles

  • BBC Music Introducing at The Long Road 2018

    BBC Music Introducing at The Long Road 2018

  • BBC Music Introducing at Latitude 2018

    BBC Music Introducing at Latitude 2018

  • WATCH // Sink Ya Teeth in session for BBC Music Introducing

    WATCH // Sink Ya Teeth in session for BBC Music Introducing

  • BBC Music Introducing goes on a UK-wide tour for The Biggest Weekend UK Fringe

    BBC Music Introducing goes on a UK-wide tour for The Biggest Weekend UK Fringe

  • Pale Waves curate a playlist of barely discovered gems

    Pale Waves curate a playlist of barely discovered gems

  • QUIZ: Can you spot these pop stars from their early bios?

    QUIZ: Can you spot these pop stars from their early bios?

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from