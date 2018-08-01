The best brand new artists to see at Reading + Leeds Festival 2018

It's that time of the year again! Reading + Leeds Festival is just round the corner and that can only mean one thing: some of the finest new music being championed on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.
In the words of the legendary Huw Stephens: “Playing at Reading + Leeds is a huge deal for everyone. The BBC Music Introducing stage is a platform for new artists, so to play it during the weekend stays with the bands forever. This year is promising to be another great one!”
If you're going to be at the festival, here are the 23 upcoming artists you should know about (particularly if you want to show off to your mates about your cutting edge music knowledge)...
[Note: all dates are for Reading Festival]
|| FRIDAY 24 AUGUST ||
THE BLINDERS
The facts:
- The Blinders are Thomas, Charlie and Matt from Doncaster via Manchester
- They are influenced by Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kanye West and The Wytches
- They'e been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield and in Manchester, plus Huw Stephens has been giving them love on Radio 1
- The band’s debut album, Columbia, is out in September
Track to listen to:
FIZZY BLOOD
The facts:
- Fizzy Blood are Leeds rockers Benji, Paul, Ciaran, Tim and Jake
- They have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield
- They have been compared to Pulled Apart By Horses and Queens of The Stone Age
- Their track Pink Magic was Introducing track of the week on Radio 1
- Daniel P Carter is a big fan!
Track to listen to:
BEACH RIOT
The facts:
- Beach Riot are Rory, Cami, Jim and Jonny from Brighton
- They have been championed by BBC Music Introducing in The South
- They describe their sound as "hooky catchy fuzzy noise"
- The band take influence from Queens Of The Stone Age and Nirvana
Track to listen to:
MALIKA
The facts:
- Malika is an RnB artist from Hemel Hempstead
- She has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks since 2016
- Her track I Live was Introducing track of the week on 1Xtra this year
- She has previously worked with Snakehips and features on their track Falling
- She is influenced by Brandy and Mary J Blige
Track to listen to:
THE BASKERVILLES
The facts:
- The Baskervilles are a four-piece indie-rock band hailing from Ipswich, Suffolk
- They are James, Blair, Callum and Aaron
- They draw influences from rock, indie and hip hop, citing Arctic Monkeys and The Libertines as inspiration
- The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk since 2015
Track to listen to:
STEREO HONEY
The facts:
- Stereo Honey are a four-piece band from London
- They first uploaded to Introducing in January 2017, gaining support from the folks at BBC Music Introducing in London
- The band are inspired by Leonard Cohen, Simon and Garfunkel and Roy Orbison
- Their track What Makes A Man was Introducing track of the week on Radio 1
- Annie Mac made them one of her ‘New Names’ last year
Track to listen to:
LITANY
The facts:
- Litany are Jake (production) and Beth (vocals) from Harrogate
- They met at school aged 13 and became firm friends after competing in an ill-fated talent show together
- The duo are influenced by Blood Orange, Jessie Ware, Beach House and Jai Paul
- They have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in York and North Yorkshire since 2014
Track to listen to:
SUN ARCANA
The facts:
- Sun Arcana are an alternative rock band from Essex
- They are Tom, Ryan, Harry and Jules, and are influenced by Muse, Royal Blood, Bring Me The Horizon and Paramore
- The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Essex
- They are currently working on their debut album
Track to listen to:
|| SATURDAY 25 AUGUST ||
BESSIE TURNER
The facts:
- Bessie Turner is a singer and songwriter from Suffolk
- She makes soulful, honest music
- Her style has a range of influences from M.I.A. to Dionne Warwick to Fleetwood Mac
- She has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk and Radio 2’s Jo Whiley
- In 2017 she did a Maida Vale session for Introducing, and this year she performed at Latitude Festival
Track to listen to:
YIZZY
The facts:
- Yizzy is an 18-year-old rapper from Lewisham, south east London
- Last year Yizzy won the Future Fund, a grant supported by BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation
- He performed at O2 Brixton Academy alongside Nao, George Ezra and Blossoms at BBC Music Introducing Live last year
- He is influenced by Griminal, Devlin, Ghetts and Bugzy Malone
- DJ Target is a big supporter of Yizzy on 1Xtra
- His track Parental Guidance was Introducing track of the week on 1Xtra
Track to listen to:
THE DUNTS
The facts:
- The Dunts are a high octane punk/indie band from Glasgow
- They are Rab, David, Colin and Kyle
- They have been supported by Vic Galloway on BBC Music Introducing in Scotland since 2017
- The band is inspired by Arctic Monkeys, The Frights and The Strokes
- They were also previously Huw Stephens' Introducing Tip of the Week
Track to listen to:
SKINNY PELEMBE
The facts:
- Skinny Pelembe is an artist from Sheffield
- His style blends hip hop with psychedelic sounds
- He is influenced by Madlib, Jimi Hendrix, John Coltrane and Q-Tip
- He has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield since 2016
Track to listen to:
NONAMEDISCIPLE
The facts:
- Nonamedisciple is a conscious, soulful rapper and singer
- Alongside making music, she is training to become a pastor
- Her lyrics discuss ethical and moral issues that aim to uplift and educate her listeners
- She draws inspiration from Erykah Badu, Brandy, A Tribe Called Quest and Queen Latifah
- She has been supported by Linda Serck at BBC Music Introducing in Berkshire and Lily Allen tweeted that she thinks she’ll be the next big artist
- 1Xtra’s Semtex is also a big fan of her
DYLAN CARTLIDGE
The facts:
- Dylan Cartlidge is a singer, MC and multi-instrumentalist from Middlesborough
- He uniquely blends hip hop and indie
- He describes his sounds as “Outkast meets Beck but with a distinctively British slant that harks back to Jamie T’s finest"
- He’s been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Teesside since 2017
- Huw Stephens previously made his track Scratch, Sniff his Introducing tip of the week!
Track to listen to:
SIT DOWN
The facts:
- Sit Down are Brighton duo Greg and Katie
- They formed the band in late 2016 after a stint living in New York City
- The duo are inspired by a DIY punk ethos and strong rebellious women, such as The Kills and Deap Vally
- They have been supported by Melita Dennett from BBC Music Introducing in The South
Track to listen to:
|| SUNDAY 26 AUGUST ||
SPORTS TEAM
The facts:
- Sports Team are Alex, Rob, Ollie, Henry, Al, and Ben
- They all met whilst studying at Cambridge
- They draw inspiration from 90s post punk bands such as The Family Cat and Pavement
- They have been championed by Abbie McCarthy on BBC Music Introducing in Kent
Track to listen to:
PIZZAGIRL
The facts:
- Pizzagirl is the solo project of Liverpool-based musician Liam Brown
- Pizzagirl’s music ranges from quirky, ironic, 80s pop to dark electronica
- He writes, records and produces all of his music and visuals from "his little bedroom"
- He has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Merseyside
- He was named one of Annie Mac’s New Names back in May this year
Track to listen to:
LADY BIRD
The facts:
- Lady Bird are a punk trio from Tunbridge Wells
- They are Don, Alex and Joe
- They’ve recorded a Maida Vale session for Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 and been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Kent
- Their track Spoons was Introducing Track Of The Week on the Radio 1 playlist
- The band released their debut EP on Slaves’ label, Girl Fight Records
Track to listen to:
THE SCRUFF
The facts:
- The Scruff are a four-piece band from Bedford
- They describe themselves as “boisterous guitar-fronted pop”
- Their track Her was Introducing track of the week on Radio 1
- The band are inspired by The Libertines and Weezer, Notorious B.I.G. and Muddy Waters
- They have previously supported Pete Doherty on tour
- They have been championed by BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks since 2016
Track to listen to:
VALERAS
The facts:
- Valeras are a five-piece rock band from Reading
- They are Rose, George, Max, Cat and Katie
- They were formerly known as Area 52
- They are influenced by Wolf Alice, Tame Impala, Foals, Solange, Black Sabbath and James Brown
- The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Berkshire since 2015
Track to listen to:
TIANA MAJOR9
The facts:
- Tiana Major9 is a jazz artist from London
- She grew up on a musical diet of RnB, hip hop and gospel
- She has supported Ray BLK and Ella Eyre
- Tiana is influenced by Amy Winehouse, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu
- She has played the Introducing showcase gig at The Lexington and her track Levee (Let It Break) was Introducing track of the week on 1Xtra
Track to listen to:
BETH THORNTON
The facts:
- Beth Thornton is a pop artist from Oxford
- She has been singing and playing in bands since she was 13 years old
- In 2017, Beth opened for Bon Jovi in Toronto!
- Beth is currently writing with various producers in London and LA
Track to listen to:
OCTOBER DRIFT
The facts:
- October Drift are Kiran, Chris, Alex and Daniel from Taunton, Devon
- They have been described as "sugar coated power-rock"
- They have previously played at BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, The Great Escape and a slot on The John Peel Stage at Glastonbury Festival
- The band have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall since 2015
Track to listen to: