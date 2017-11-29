What songs have royals chosen for their first dance?

It's the moment in a wedding that fills many brides and grooms with more fear than making a speech. The lights dim, the DJ or band plays the opening notes of a song cherished by the couple, and everyone present watches intently as the newlyweds take to the floor for their first dance.

What song to choose? We've no doubt that some weddings have almost been cancelled as the bride and groom argue over what tune best sums up their feelings for each other, and isn't too tricky to dance to. And is it also important to pick something respectable, which suggests to guests that you have exquisite taste?

Let's see what was picked at some recent royal weddings, and make some wild guesses at what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might go for on their big day in May.