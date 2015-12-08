Could you choose your favourite song in the world?

Our favourite songs can often trigger fond memories of our childhood, our greatest loves, nights out with friends or moments of sadness. Sometimes it's the lyrics that touch us because we can relate to them, sometimes it's something as simple as a bassline or a tempo that causes a reaction in our bodies. Whatever the reason, when we find our favourite song, it's with us for life.

Ahead of the BBC Music Awards we put the difficult question to the test and asked some of our favourite celebrities, from all walks of life to tell us a little bit about their relationship with that song and why they love it so much.