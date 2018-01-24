6 extraordinary facts about music in North Korea

Every morning in Pyongyang, at 6am, according to Vice, citizens are awoken by loudspeakers blaring the song Where Are You, Dear General? by Hyon Song-wol's former group, Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble.

The Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble were formed by Kim Jong-il in the early-80s and were the first North Korean band to use electric guitars, synthesisers and saxophone, drawing on Korean folk music, but also Chinese, Soviet and, to a smaller extent, Western pop. They take their name from the 1937 Battle of Pochonbo, in which a group of guerrillas were led by Kim Il-sung in an attack on occupying Japanese forces (yet, despite this, they have toured in Japan). They've released over 150 CDs, including the North Korean song that is probably best-known, by name at least, in the West - 2005's Excellent Horse-Like Lady (in truth, a less intentionally clumsy translation could probably be found - Wonderful Workhorse Woman?), which celebrates the vim of an admirable socialist factory worker.

Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble's songs were all about translating political ideals into stories people could relate to; according to North Korea travel company Tongil Tours, in 1992 Kim Jong-il issued a directive to state performers that their goal should be "accessible songs that anyone can hum and sing along to, and that embody a philosophy of life and rich emotion". As well as love songs and versions of Korean folk songs, more ideological Pochonbo hits include Let's Defend Socialism (with a music video featuring, at one point, an array of tractors), Thank You, Comrade Kim Jong-il, The Youth Will Support Our Party, We Will Win! and Thunder Over Jong-il Peak.

As for Hyon, it was rumoured she was current leader Kim Jong-un's youthful flame, who his father forbade him to see, but other shadowy sources claimed she was actually Kim Jong-il's paramour. A reminder of the horror underneath all this bizarre glamour came in 2013, when it was reported, such as by the Guardian, that Hyon was among 11 musicians executed by firing squad, her alleged offence making a pornographic video. However, a year later, in a reminder that reports of goings-on inside North Korea aren’t always reliable, Hyon appeared on state television.