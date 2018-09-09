Must-see moments you may have missed from Radio 2 in Hyde Park

Earlier in the day, Lenny Kravitz was tasked with the job of getting everyone in dancing spirits by opening festivities. It may be the tail-end of the summer, but Kravitz ensured that everyone made the most of the September sunshine with feel-good new single, 5 More Days 'Til Summer, as well as a Bob Marley cover and a rendition of his classic hit Fly Away.

Lenny was on his fashion A-game too. There are some people who can really pull off a big and bold hat: Pharrell Williams is among those who definitely can, and Kravitz is too, rocking a rather fetching hat and scarf combo. It may have been early in the afternoon, but Lenny made sure the bar was set high on the outfit front.