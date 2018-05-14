Famous artists you didn't know had played at weddings

William and Kate inviting Ellie Goulding to perform was a modern touch for a royal wedding, but it was a mere drop in the ocean compared to the poptastic 2015 marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Värmland, aka Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, aka Carl Philip Bertil and Sofia Hellqvist. Carl Philip is the son of Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden; Sofia is a former model and reality TV contestant.

They came down the aisle to an instrumental version of Enya's Athair ar Neamh; then, during the ceremony, Swedish singer Al Fakir sang Coldplay's Fix You and David Pagmar performed a Swedish version of Rihanna's Umbrella, called Paraply.

To top things off, the couple exited the church to the hymn Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee, which suddenly dropped into Janet Jackson's What Have You Done For Me Lately, just as it does when Lauryn Hill sings it in the finale of Sister Act 2. The Duke and Duchess left out the rap, though.

The first dance was staid by comparison. The newlyweds took to the floor to a waltz, Sofias brudvals - written by Pelle Arhio and sung by Per Bredhammar - but the genteel atmosphere didn't last long: the couple booked electropop duo Icona Pop and Avicii to perform at the reception.