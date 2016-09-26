8 fictional DJs who could really rock a party

Played with relish by Rhys Ifans, superstar DJ Eyeball Paul is a grotesque - but still recognisable - parody of the 90s Ibeefa caner. He’s a lecherous creep with a stupid wispy goatee who imbibes vodka via his eyes (hence the name), belches in people’s faces and gets incredibly touchy if anyone goes near his record box. Accordingly, the only people who think he’s cool are idiot teenagers Kevin and Perry. But you have to admit that when he drops Signum’s trance banger Coming On Strong in Amnesia, it’s a definite ‘moment’.

A few years later, Paul Kaye played a similarly ludicrous Ibiza DJ called Frankie Wilde in the mockumentary film It’s All Gone Pete Tong. But the joke quickly wore thin the second time around.

Big tune: ATB - 9pm (Till I Come)