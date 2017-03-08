Quiz: Can you name the band from their logo?

By Fraser McAlpine

Thanks largely to social media, emojis are creating ever more sophisticated forms of communication using graphics instead of letters, with the result that pictures are fast catching up with text as a principal mode of expression. This is especially true for bands and singers who want to establish an identity that is not just about the way they look.

So, given that we're all about the graphics these days, this quiz, which gathers together some of the key logos, emblems, trademarks and insignias for some of music's best-known performers, should be a cinch, or it's 😞 all round.

Related links

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from