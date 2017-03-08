Quiz: Can you name the band from their logo?

Thanks largely to social media, emojis are creating ever more sophisticated forms of communication using graphics instead of letters, with the result that pictures are fast catching up with text as a principal mode of expression. This is especially true for bands and singers who want to establish an identity that is not just about the way they look.

So, given that we're all about the graphics these days, this quiz, which gathers together some of the key logos, emblems, trademarks and insignias for some of music's best-known performers, should be a cinch, or it's 😞 all round.