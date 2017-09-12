10 of the most shocking moments in Mercury Prize history

Most bands, of course, wait until the cameras stop rolling to get well and truly refreshed, which can lead to some panic-inducing antics at the after-party. Primal Scream's hedonism in their Creation Records days is the stuff of legend. Scarcely surprising then, that after winning the first ever Mercury for Screamadelica in 1992, the Scream Team promptly lost their £20,000 cheque.

Badly Drawn Boy went one badder when The Hour of Bewilderbeast (his beloved debut album, as recalled above) won in 2000, throwing his cheque to the floor and quipping, "I always assumed I was never going to win because good things don’t happen to good people normally."

"Was it a gesture against the idea of remunerating art or because I was drunk and didn't give a toss?" he wondered 13 years later. "All of the above. I was so overwhelmed. It was just to get a laugh, I suppose. My sense of humour isn't always understood; maybe because it's not funny." His cheque was later retrieved by none other than Karl Pilkington - then a Sun journalist - and used to fund a US tour.

Primal Scream and Badly Drawn Boy aren't the only winners to lose track of their swag, although we might have expected better of nice boys The Maccabees, who after 2012’s ceremony left this melancholy post on Twitter: