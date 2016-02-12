6 reasons why AC/DC are Australia's greatest ever band

It was one thing trying to get noticed if you were a rock or pop band in the UK or US in the 60s or 70s, and quite another trying to make it from the other side of the world. Bee Gees were born in England and came straight back as soon as they had chart success in their adopted home of Australia.

The same happened with The Easybeats. They hit big in 1966 with Friday on My Mind, then immediately relocated to London to record at Abbey Road.

AC/DC played a longer game. Their first two albums, High Voltage and T.N.T. (both released in 1975), were only released in Australia, where they went Top 10. Their sleazy, hard blues sound perfected, they then signed with Atlantic Records and also tried their luck in London. But all their early albums were recorded back home in Australia.