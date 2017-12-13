Can Christmas music make you ill?

If headlines are to be believed, such as one in the Independent on 6 November, people are being driven into poor health right at this moment - by Christmas music. And if you've ever worked in a shop during November and December, chances are you will have found Christmas music incredibly annoying.

But do the headlines actually have any basis in reality? In, you know, things like science and psychology.

Surprisingly, yes, according to Linda Blair, the clinical psychologist who is behind all the recent stories. Back in October, a Sky News reporter had the shock of hearing Christmas songs already playing in his local shops so went to Linda for an interview. She told him one key sentence: "People working in the shops at Christmas have to tune out [the] music because if they don't, it really does stop you from being able to focus on anything else."

Ever since, she has hardly been able to escape the topic. "It's ridiculous," she says. "I've been on radio shows in every country on the globe."