Ed Sheeran: from the bottom of the bill to the top... to opening the Biggest Weekend!

Ed Sheeran's mammoth UK tour, which kicked off earlier this week, sees everyone's favourite guitar-yielding redhead playing stadiums all over the country, including four nights at Wembley. But his Biggest Weekend set on Saturday was slightly more low key.

Despite his busy schedule, Ed still managed to fit in an appearance in Swansea early this afternoon, finding a short gap between his gigs in Manchester on Friday and Saturday night.

Sheeran opened the festival at midday, a strange deja-vu moment that probably brought the singer back to his earlier days. The punters flooded in, with most charging straight to the front.