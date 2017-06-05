BBC Music Day Activities and Events

If you decide to organise an event or activity in support of BBC Music Day 2017, please make sure you do so safely and in compliance with applicable laws/regulations. Please take a moment to read the following information which we hope will assist:

If the intended event/activity has the potential for incidents where people could be hurt/injured, consider whether you are taking all reasonable steps to prevent that harm arising, identify and implement sensible measures to control any material risks you identify and make sure participants are fully briefed.

If children (under 18) are involved in any way, please make sure that they have permission from their parent or guardian, and are properly supervised by a responsible adult.

You should also consider whether you need/have appropriate insurance cover for your activity.

Further information and guidance on organising community events, including managing safety, can be found on the internet at a variety of sites, depending on the scale of your event/activity. We list below a small selection of UK sites which we hope may be helpful. You may also wish to take advice from your local authority/council and/or police as appropriate:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/can-do-guide-for-organisers-of-voluntary-events/the-can-do-guide-to-organising-and-running-voluntary-and-community-events

http://www.streetparty.org.uk/residents/street-meet.aspx

http://www.hse.gov.uk/event-safety/

The UK Government has recently reduced its national threat level from international terrorism to Severe. This means that it is considered that an attack is highly likely. As at 5 June 2017, the BBC has not been informed by the UK authorities that there is a specific terrorist threat to any BBC event or BBC branded event. More information and advice can be found on line such as at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/recognising-the-terrorist-threat/recognising-the-terrorist-threat

http://www.npcc.police.uk/NPCCBusinessAreas/WeaponAttacksStaySafe.aspx

http://citizenaid.org/features/download-citizenaid-app/

Current advice is to be alert but not alarmed. That we should all be vigilant, alert, cooperative with any additional security measures in place and report any suspicions to the authorities.

If you are supporting BBC Music Day by organising an event that will take place outside of the UK, you should seek local advice, including in respect of local laws/regulations.

Disclaimer – please read!

Please be safe! Whilst we really appreciate your support for BBC Music Day, the BBC is not responsible for organising, supervising or hosting your event/activity. All events/activities, and participation in them, are at the organisers’ and participants’ own risk. Your event/activity should not pose a danger to you, participants or any onlookers.

The BBC does not accept responsibility or liability for any loss or damage, or for any death or personal injury, arising out of any event/activity including liability as a result of negligence (except death or personal injury caused by the BBC’s negligence).