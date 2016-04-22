In his own words: 10 things Prince taught us

One of the great ironies with Prince is that he put so much music into the world - 39 studio albums in 38 years, as well as scores of songs recorded by other artists - and yet he remained such an enigma. On news of his death on 21 April, Brian Wilson poignantly and simply tweeted: "I'm shocked to hear that Prince passed at such a young age. Musically, he could do it all: sing, play, arrange and produce. Love & Mercy." Those are things we can say with absolute certainty, but as rapper Theophilus London added: "Love U prince. U taught us everything."

Across Prince's 39 albums is an explosion of creativity - rivalled by only a very select few in the history of popular music - and there was also much we could learn from the times when he spoke to the press. Such moments were rare, and he could often be flippant and mischievous in interviews, running circles round journalists, usually preferring to let his music do the talking. But not always. Here are 10 quotes from throughout his career that are chock full of foresight, humour and wisdom.