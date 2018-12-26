9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

We love a well-crafted video, and the beautiful, intricate puppetry by Laura Planker in this late cut from Case's excellent album Hell-On is enchanting. It’s got everything: space, waterfalls and big cats. The song was inspired by the three lions of the English coat of arms. "There's a lot of lions associated with England," Case told Spin, "and yet lions are completely extinct in England. It makes you feel sad inside, and then you realize how every culture everywhere has that, and I was just kind of meditating on that thought."

