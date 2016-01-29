Explore rave and club culture with these six essential BBC documentaries

Previously on BBC Music, we've raided the archive to bring you a collection of documentaries on electronic music and hip hop. Now it's time to look at raving and club culture, matey.

These six docs cover Spiral Tribe, The Haçienda, Belfast's vibrant rave scene, the legendary drum 'n' bass label Ram Records, the drum break that became the foundation of countless classic club tunes, and, finally, the drug so closely associated with rave culture, ecstasy.

But first off, hang on, what's this? David Mitchell revealing a surprising love of dance culture by presenting Rave Britannia?