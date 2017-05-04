Listen
Playing: Technologic (Rogerseventytwo Remix) by Daft Punk
BBC Radio 1
Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017

This quiz is on fire! Can YOU name these Kings Of Leon songs? ** THE ANSWERS **

This quiz is on fire! Can YOU name these Kings Of Leon songs? ** THE ANSWERS **

Alright then you Followill fanatics, let's reveal the answers - who knows, maybe a few of these corkers could feature in the boys' Radio 1's Big Weekend set in Hull.

Sex On Fire

As we helped with this one, you don't get a point.

1. Use Somebody

2. Knocked Up

3. California Waiting

4. Four Kicks

5. Pyro

...like a row of pies...yeah?

6. Red Morning Light

7. Molly's Chambers

...all together now: "You want it, she's got it..."

8. On Call

You know the one where Caleb yelps "to beeeee there" agian and again and again and again, but it's still utterly fantastic from start to finish.

9. Pistol Of Fire

10. Back Down South

11. Slow Night, So Long

12. True Love Ways

13. Spiral Staircase

So are you "King Of The Rodeo"? Or did you "Crawl" over the finish line?

Now that we've whet your appetite make sure you watch Kings Of Leon live at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull on Sunday 28th May, click here to find out how you can enjoy their headline set.

More Articles

  • 6 Things to do if you didn't get a ticket to Radio 1's Big Weekend

    6 Things to do if you didn't get a ticket to Radio 1's Big Weekend

  • 14 stars we can’t believe are playing in Hull this summer

    14 stars we can’t believe are playing in Hull this summer

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from